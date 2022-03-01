Traffic
March 1st Weather Forecast

Tracking A Warmer Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:07 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a few sprinkles possible. Highs will be around 50 degrees both today and Wednesday afternoon. Light rain could develop Wednesday evening and change to snow Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be colder with highs in the 30s. A big warm up will arrive this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday. Rain is likely Saturday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

