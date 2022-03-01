Traffic
Moment of Science: Cold vs Cold

“A family is a unit composed not only of children but of men, women, an occasional animal, and the common cold.” -Ogden Nash
Does cold weather really lead to you being "under the weather"? Dan Smith has some evidence for and against that age-old saying.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
“Bundle up or you’ll catch a cold!” We’ve all heard it from our parents, and probably told it to our kids... but even if it’s right there in the name, how does temperature really affect how often we get sick?

* Cold and flu season peaks between December and February, with adults getting sick an average of 2 to 3 times a year, and kids 5 or more. It’s a wide range, but it depends a lot on things like the strain of virus, your immune system... and whether little Sally covers her mouth AND washes her hands. The main reason for catching a cold in the winter is simply that people tend to stay indoors to avoid the chill... and as we’ve all become VERY aware of the past couple of years, social distancing is just a little hard to do within a family. More people, more chances for exposure, more virus to spread.

* Proximity isn’t the only culprit, though. Humidity goes way down in the winter since there’s much less moisture in the air -- and when you warm that air up indoors, that percentage becomes even lower, even if you have the same general moisture content. Runny noses are a bit of a signature for catching a cold, but that humidity will tend to dry up the mucus in your nose, which would normally help act as a barrier toward inhaling the virus. Sunlight also plays a role -- at a time when everyone needs more Vitamin D to stave off infection and inflammation, most of us get a lot less of it compared to summertime.

* That’s a lot of evidence against the “cold causes cold” adage... but hold your horses. When we step out into extreme temperatures, our bodies are placed under a little more stress. Cortisol levels rise when we’re stressed, and that can suppress our immune system, making us more vulnerable. (If you’ve ever felt more sick during or just after finals week, that could be why.) Our blood vessels also constrict because of cortisol... and recent studies suggest that narrower path slows down white blood cells (along with blood flow in general), making them less effective at combatting the virus already in your system. However, more stressed people in daily life are less likely for cortisol to be effective, and it throws their inflammatory response into chaos anyway. Some of our infected cells will actually self-destruct to limit the spread of the virus... but that’s less likely in colder cells, and the virus forms a harder shell around itself in the winter, making it harder to kill.

It’s not exactly a decisive victory one way or the other... but going outside and catching some fresh air and sun when you can -- while bundled up to stay warm and comfortable -- is likely one of your safest bets to get through the peak of cold and flu season.

