TPD names suspect in stabbing death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman found stabbed in a home died at the hospital Tuesday and police are looking for a suspect.

Toledo Police say the incident occurred in the upper unit of a residence on the 500 block of Lagrange.

The victim, Whitney Wade, 33, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where she later died.

Police are searching for Ofari Smith, 22, on a murder warrant.

Smith and Wade have children together, according to the police report.

