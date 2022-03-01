TPD names suspect in stabbing death
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman found stabbed in a home died at the hospital Tuesday and police are looking for a suspect.
Toledo Police say the incident occurred in the upper unit of a residence on the 500 block of Lagrange.
The victim, Whitney Wade, 33, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where she later died.
Police are searching for Ofari Smith, 22, on a murder warrant.
Smith and Wade have children together, according to the police report.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.