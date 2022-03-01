Traffic
TPD names suspect in stabbing death

A woman found stabbed in a home on the 500 block of Lagrange is in critical condition Tuesday,...
A woman found stabbed in a home on the 500 block of Lagrange is in critical condition Tuesday, March 1, 2022.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman found stabbed in a home died at the hospital Tuesday and police are looking for a suspect.

Toledo Police say the incident occurred in the upper unit of a residence on the 500 block of Lagrange.

The victim, Whitney Wade, 33, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where she later died.

Police are searching for Ofari Smith, 22, on a murder warrant.

Smith and Wade have children together, according to the police report.

