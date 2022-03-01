Traffic
Toledo Public Schools drop mask mandate

Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing
Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting Wednesday, wearing a mask in Toledo Public Schools will be optional.

The COVID protection measure had been a focus in schools throughout the country since the start of the school year, but will come to a close on March 2.

Students will not have to wear masks on school buses either.

“District officials will continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community,” the statement from TPS read. “Revisions to the district’s safety protocols could be made if there is a significant increase in confirmed cases or new regulations are issued from health officials.”

Sylvania Schools also announced that masks would be optional starting Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

