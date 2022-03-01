Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after driver flees Toledo Police
Driver reached 113 m.p.h. before crash that killed pedestrian
A wreck on the Anthony Wayne Trail left one person dead Sunday afternoon south of downtown...
TPD identifies man killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Police officers on the scene of a officer-involved shooting in south Toledo.
Police shoot knife-wielding man at south Toledo apartment complex
It's a competition that samples water from all over the globe. And the award for best-tasting...
Award for best-tasting water goes to a village in northwest Ohio
Airport Hwy was closed Tuesday after a crash
Stretch of Airport Hwy. closed, one hospitalized in crash during police chase

Latest News

In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
‘I love Mardi Gras’: Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans
3/1/22: Bright Side
3/1/22: Bright Side
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth
Toledo, Ohio Skyline
2022 Toledo budget passed