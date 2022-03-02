Traffic
3/2: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Light rain/snow overnight; 60s this weekend
Another sunny day so far, but watch for spotty rain/snow showers tonight... and a big temperature spike this weekend! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
Clouds will roll back in this afternoon, with light rain showers briefly switching to snow through the first half of the night. It won’t amount to much, but that weak front will get our lows down in the low-20s Thursday morning. It won’t last long, as we’re eyeing our warmest highs of the year we’ve had so far -- mid-60s Saturday and Sunday!

