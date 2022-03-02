3/2/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Early rain/snow showers, then dry by morning, lows in the lower 20s. THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler, highs in the mid 30s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs near 40. THE WEEKEND: Very warm, chance of rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.