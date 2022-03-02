Traffic
3/2/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Cooler weather for the end of the week...much warmer for the weekend
3/2/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TONIGHT: Early rain/snow showers, then dry by morning, lows in the lower 20s. THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler, highs in the mid 30s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs near 40. THE WEEKEND: Very warm, chance of rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

