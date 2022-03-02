Bill that would allow concealed carry without permit moves to Ohio governor for final approval
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Proposed legislation from the state Senate that would allow eligible Ohioans to carry a concealed weapon without a permit passed through the Ohio House on Wednesday afternoon.
House members voted 57-35 in favor of the proposed Senate Bill 215.
If signed into law by the governor, Senate Bill 215 would permit anyone 21 or older in Ohio to legally possess a handgun to be carried and concealed without a license or firearms training.
The bill would also reduce penalties if a gun owner does not properly notify law enforcement they have a firearm in their possession.
Senate Bill 215 will now be sent to Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.