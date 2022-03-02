Bluffton baseball bus crash: 15 years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -15 years ago, the Bluffton University baseball team was traveling on a charter bus for its spring trip to play in Florida. the investigation revealed that after about 9 hours into the trip, the bus drove up an HOV exit ramp at 70 mph, tried to veer right at the intersection, then crashed over the safety barrier.

The bus driver, his wife, and five players died from the crash. David Betts of Bryan Ohio was one of those five players. His father, John, says he wants the survivors not to dwell on the past, but to use their life to impact others in a positive way.

“What’s your response? what are you going to do with your life? how are you going to honor yourself and those boys who are no longer here?” he asks. “The answer to that is to continue to do good.”

Tim Berta was a student coach on the team at the time. he nearly died from injuries in the crash, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and had to spend months learning how to talk and walk again.

“There are more than one doctors who have told me that I should not be here. that there is no medical evidence that says, with the injuries you have sustained that you should be here. "

Many consider Tim’s recovery miracle, he took John Betts’ advice and now works as a substitute teacher, a part time coach and a motivational speaker. He thinks that with his story he really can continue to help others and create a positive change for all he meets.

“If I can bring light to the world for that, to be a positive influence to the youth and then nursing students, then I’m doing real good.”

