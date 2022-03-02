Body cam video documents officer involved shooting at Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re now seeing exactly what led up to an officer involved shooting in Toledo on Monday morning. Officer body cam shows the suspect repeatedly asking to be shot, while holding a knife, even stabbing himself with it.

Officers responding to a call of someone shooting off fireworks at the Heathergate Club apartments on South Park Lane. That’s where officers encountered Manuel Valero, 32. He refused to put the fireworks down and eventually pulls out a knife. All the while asking officer Michael Futrell to shoot him.

“Come on baby hit me, come on baby hit me,” Valero said to officers.

“You heard this man. He was begging the officers to shoot him. That’s the last thing any officer wants to do. Trust me,” said Chief Kral.

As a second officer arrives the man then takes off his coat and appears get more agitated.

“Why are you guys so scared. I’m asking. Please shoot me. Shoot me,” Valero is heard saying on body camera video.

“And he does this {head movement}. Anybody who’s been in this room and been in a fight knows we’re getting ready to fight. That is another cue we train our officers to look for,” said Chief Kral.

The second officer uses his taser twice and it does not subdue Valero. That’s when Valero goes toward the officer and officer Futrell fires two shots.

When Valero moved toward the officers he’s not swinging the knife or actively stabbing the officer. But Chief Kral says protocol dictates that the officers have to assess the whole situation and look for cues about what the suspect is planning to do.

“The fact of the matter is we don’t have to be shot, we don’t have to be stabbed, we don’t have to have a firearm or a knife shoved at us like you were describing. The series of events led Officer Futrell to come to the conclusion that everything they tried was unsuccessful and the only way they were going to be able to end that threat was to use a firearm,” said Chief Kral.

Chief Kral says those officers are watching all the cues, body language, actual language, weapons to asses the situation. Be believes the video shows these officers took several steps to deescalate the situation before having to use their firearm.

Officers then rendered first aid after the shooting. Valero remains in a Toledo hospital in critical but stable condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.