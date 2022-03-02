Building Better Schools: Rossford to open new multi-purpose facility in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford athletes, gamers, and musicians will soon have a new space to practice and train.

The district announced its building a new multi-purpose facility.

The new 73-thousand square foot facility will be built at the athletic complex at Rossford Elementary School. Golf simulators, batting cages, and a three lane track, just some of the bells and whistles that athletes can enjoy.

There is also space for E-sports.

“We know that that will meet a large interest level from our student body expanding some of our stem programming and have that opportunity in this building,” Dan Creps, the district’s superintendent tells 13abc.

The facility will have indoor turf, too.

“Our marching band is something that has been expanding here in the district and we’re proud of their accomplishments,” Creps said. “This indoor turf will allow them the opportunity to practice again in these cold winter months.”

The project will cost close to $16 million. Tax payers will not be footing the bill.

The facility will open in August of 2023.

