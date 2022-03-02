De De Porter’s killer is still out there

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One year later and the killer of a well-known rapper is still out there. Toledo Police have not made an arrest in the murder of JoVon Porter better known as De De Porter . This year should be filled with studio time, fashion shows and concerts but the mother of JoVon ‘De De’ Porter is hoping for a break in her son’s murder case.

“A year has past and we’re just waiting now for Justice,” said Abena Rowland.

Today marks one year since De De Porter was shot and killed on West Central Avenue near ProMedica. His mother told me she stays in contact with the investigators handling the case.

“They say it’s just a waiting process. From what I perceive the little bit that they can tell. It’s not a mystery but I guess it’s a process,” said Rowland.

Porter’s mother Abena Rowland says she misses her son.

“Today has been a little rough for a lot of people but a year later we are still here. It felt like it was just this morning,” said Rowland.

She’s channeling all of her energy into giving back to the community in her son’s name. Rowland is developing a non-profit called Uniquely Saving Our Sons. Unique was De De Porter’s middle name.

“I just want to do positive things in his honor,” said Rowland.

Rowland is confident one day the person who pulled the trigger taking her son’s life will be brought to justice.

