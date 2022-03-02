Local nursing home symbolically blasting away COVID-19

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Local nursing home residents spent part of their day blasting away COVID-19.

Residents of the Otterbein Sunset Village in Sylvania used Nerf guns to blast the nursing home’s executive director dressed as the COVID-19 virus, symbolically putting an end to coronavirus.

Dan Smith, the Executive Director, said he goal was to lift their spirits.

“Today’s activities are intended to symbolically represent tepid optimism as we look towards getting on the other side of this virus,” Smith said. “We are anticipating lots of smiles, a chance to blow off some steam and maybe even provide some hope for a COVID free way of life again.”

Smith said face masks covering smiles when visiting with residents has been one of the hardest parts of the pandemic to get used to.

