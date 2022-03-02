Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Local nursing home symbolically blasting away COVID-19

Residents of the Otterbein Sunset Village in Sylvania used Nerf guns to blast the nursing...
Residents of the Otterbein Sunset Village in Sylvania used Nerf guns to blast the nursing home's executive director dressed as the COVID-19 virus.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Local nursing home residents spent part of their day blasting away COVID-19.

Residents of the Otterbein Sunset Village in Sylvania used Nerf guns to blast the nursing home’s executive director dressed as the COVID-19 virus, symbolically putting an end to coronavirus.

Dan Smith, the Executive Director, said he goal was to lift their spirits.

“Today’s activities are intended to symbolically represent tepid optimism as we look towards getting on the other side of this virus,” Smith said. “We are anticipating lots of smiles, a chance to blow off some steam and maybe even provide some hope for a COVID free way of life again.”

Smith said face masks covering smiles when visiting with residents has been one of the hardest parts of the pandemic to get used to.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ofari Smith
TPD names suspect in stabbing death
Airport Hwy was closed Tuesday after a crash
Stretch of Airport Hwy. closed, one hospitalized in crash during police chase
Pedestrian killed after driver flees Toledo Police
Driver reached 113 m.p.h. before crash that killed pedestrian
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Toledo’s gun violence reduction commissioner resigns after one year on the job

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Ohio adopts new congressional map
New Urban Farming Program in Toledo
New Urban Farming Program in Toledo
In 2007 the Bluffton University baseball team was traveling to Florida for a spring tournament....
Bluffton baseball bus crash: 15 years later