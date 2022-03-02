Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new Congressional maps

By Josh Croup and WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission voted to enact a new congressional map Wednesday afternoon without support from Democrats.

If the map withstands likely legal challenges in the Ohio Supreme Court, it will only be in place for four years because it lacked bipartisan support. The map favors Republicans 10-5 but could give the GOP a 13-2 advantage as three Democratic-leaning districts are likely tossups.

The high court gave commissioners until mid-March to produce a new map after the legislature’s first proposal was ruled unconstitutional. But Republicans on the commission said they wanted to approve a new plan before the March 4 congressional filing deadline.

The commission approved the new map in a 5-2 vote along party lines.

Entering Wednesday, Ohio was among the final six states in the country to complete its congressional redistricting process.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ofari Smith
TPD names suspect in stabbing death
Airport Hwy was closed Tuesday after a crash
Stretch of Airport Hwy. closed, one hospitalized in crash during police chase
Pedestrian killed after driver flees Toledo Police
Driver reached 113 m.p.h. before crash that killed pedestrian
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Toledo’s gun violence reduction commissioner resigns after one year on the job

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Ohio adopts new congressional map
New Urban Farming Program in Toledo
New Urban Farming Program in Toledo
In 2007 the Bluffton University baseball team was traveling to Florida for a spring tournament....
Bluffton baseball bus crash: 15 years later