Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new Congressional maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission voted to enact a new congressional map Wednesday afternoon without support from Democrats.

If the map withstands likely legal challenges in the Ohio Supreme Court, it will only be in place for four years because it lacked bipartisan support. The map favors Republicans 10-5 but could give the GOP a 13-2 advantage as three Democratic-leaning districts are likely tossups.

The high court gave commissioners until mid-March to produce a new map after the legislature’s first proposal was ruled unconstitutional. But Republicans on the commission said they wanted to approve a new plan before the March 4 congressional filing deadline.

The commission approved the new map in a 5-2 vote along party lines.

Entering Wednesday, Ohio was among the final six states in the country to complete its congressional redistricting process.

BREAKING: Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new congressional map without support from Democrats.



If the Ohio Supreme Court approves, it will last for four years.



This is the second congressional plan adopted by the state. The first was ruled unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/VRqAijTpSs — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) March 2, 2022

