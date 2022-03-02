Remembering Stone Foltz one year later

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly one year ago, Bowling Green State University Sophomore Stone Foltz, 20, died in a hazing incident off-campus. That was March 7, 2021.

On March 1, 2022, students, faculty, and administrators at B.G.S.U. are renewing the call to stop hazing and prevent another tragedy while honoring the life of Foltz. A somber candlelight vigil took place in the oval outside the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.

“I wish I could say with the year that has passed, talking about everything that has happened would be easier, but it’s not,” Pete Dunkle told the crowd. Dunkle is the president of the Interfraternity Council at BGSU. He says he never met Foltz, but his death hits close to home.

“While we cannot change the unfortunate events that transpired a year ago, we have to move forward with Stone in our minds and our hearts and strive to be sources of positive change on this very campus and everywhere beyond,” added Dunkle.

University President Rodney Rogers, Ph.D., spoke about renewing the administration’s resolve to combat hazing along with remembering Foltz in a way to inspire future generations.

‘We as a university must have a commitment to eradicate hazing, not just here at Bowling Green State University, but at other universities, K through 12, throughout our culture,” said President Rogers. “Stone’s family made a promise to him as he was passing. They made a promise that he wouldn’t be forgotten, and that is something we share together.”

After the candlelight vigil, students went into the union to sign an anti-hazing pledge. President Rogers also unveiled a wooden concept of a permanent marker that will be installed at Greek Village. It’s meant to honor Foltz and serve as a lasting reminder of the potentially damaging and possibly deadly consequences of hazing.

