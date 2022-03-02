Tiffin City Schools student dies in crash

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Tiffin City Schools student was killed in a car crash Tuesday night.

Samantha Bauman, a junior at Columbian High School, died in the crash, according to the school district.

The district’s superintendent said she was an amazing person and was well-loved by staff and students. The school system said it will offer counseling services for the Tiffin City Schools community.

“The death of a student is a difficult and challenging event to process. It can generate a high degree of stress and anxiety for some students. If you notice your children having difficulty, we encourage you to talk to them openly about their thoughts and feelings in an effort to help them begin working through the grieving process,” Superintendent Michael Zalar wrote in a statement.

The district asked parents and guardian to discuss and monitor students’ virtual communication to be aware of anything they might need.

