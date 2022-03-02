Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Mud Hens holding hiring event this weekend

Mud Hens home field
Mud Hens home field(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens is holding a hiring event at Fifth Third Field this weekend.

It’s happening on Saturday, March 5, at Fifth Third Field at the 3rd Floor Roost from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Mud Hens are looking to hire in numerous departments including ticket sales, retails, concessions, catering, promotions, marketing, game day operations, special events, ushers, and more.

Learn more by visiting MudHens.com or by calling 419-725-HENS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport Hwy was closed Tuesday after a crash
Stretch of Airport Hwy. closed, one hospitalized in crash during police chase
Ofari Smith
TPD names suspect in stabbing death
Pedestrian killed after driver flees Toledo Police
Driver reached 113 m.p.h. before crash that killed pedestrian
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Toledo’s gun violence reduction commissioner resigns after one year on the job

Latest News

Ohio sends permitless carry bill to governor
Police identified the victim as a North Carolina man
Suspect streams live police chase
Tiffin Columbian High School
Tiffin City Schools student dies in crash
ProMedica's Barbershop Mental Health Program holds mental health first aid for barbers.
Local program offers “mental health first aid” sessions for barbers