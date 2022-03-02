Toledo Mud Hens holding hiring event this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens is holding a hiring event at Fifth Third Field this weekend.

It’s happening on Saturday, March 5, at Fifth Third Field at the 3rd Floor Roost from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Mud Hens are looking to hire in numerous departments including ticket sales, retails, concessions, catering, promotions, marketing, game day operations, special events, ushers, and more.

Learn more by visiting MudHens.com or by calling 419-725-HENS.

