Toledo’s lead violence interrupter resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s coordinator for the Mayor’s Initiative to End Gun Violence resigned from his position Tuesday, roughly one year after his appointment.

Councilman Hobbs announced JuJuan Armour’s resignation at the Toledo City Council meeting Tuesday night. It’s unclear at this time why Armour chose to resign.

“JuJuan Armour has had an uphill struggle since day one, trying to do what he was assigned to do,” Councilwoman Cerssandra McPhearson said.

13abc reported in November that half of the city’s violence interrupters had quit their jobs. One person in the position never started and another left the job in October.

The objective of the program is to to get ahead of issues before it results to violence through intervention with anything from mental health to domestic violence, Armour told 13abc.

“It’s an awesome idea to train individuals from the community and put them back in the community,” Armour said of the program last year. “Their main objective is to interrupt violence, stop the transmission and change the norm.”

