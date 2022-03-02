Traffic
Toledo woman indicted in death of child killed in drawbridge crash

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is being raised.(WTVG File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman has been indicted in connection to the death of a child in a car crash that happened last year.

Christina Price, 27, of Toledo, was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on aggravated vehicular homicide charges for the death of Kyla Brown, 8, of Toledo.

Officials said Price is the fiancé of Brown’s grandfather.

The crash happened on the Craig Memorial Bridge on Sept. 11, 2021. According to police reports, Price drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is raised. The car crashed into the side of the drawbridge while it was going up.

Brown was killed in the crash. Police said she was riding in the back passenger seat at the time.

