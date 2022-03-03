Birthday Club
Boyfriend charged in stabbing death, found competent to stand trial

Juan Garibaldo, 36, is facing murder charges for stabbing and killing Sarah Schulte, 39, according to police records. Police say the two were a couple.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found competent to stand trial for the murder of his girlfriend on Thursday.

According to court records, a hearing was held to determine if Juan Garibaldo was competent to stand trial. His pretrial is set for July 21.

Garibaldo was remanded into the custody of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department to be held with no bond.

Garibaldo was arrested on March 2 for the murder of a woman he was in a relationship with.

Juan Garibaldo, 36, is facing murder charges for stabbing and killing Sarah Schulte, 39, according to police records.

The crime took place at a home in the 1400 block of Royalton. The Toledo Police Department received a “person down” call to the home. Officers found Schulte inside the hallway of the duplex suffering from at least one stab wound. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

After opening an investigation, officers arrested Garibaldo on murder charges. A judge set his bond at $1 million on Thursday at no percent and ordered Garibaldo to have no contact with the victim’s family.

The Lucas County Coroner’s office said Thursday Schulte died from multiple sharp force injuries, including stab and incised wounds. Multiple areas including her head, face, neck, chest, and hands were involved. The autopsy also revealed the injuries to her hands indicated defensive wounds. The deputy coroner ruled her death a homicide.

This marks the second fatal stabbing domestic violence incident in Toledo in as many days. Ofari Smith, 22, of Toledo, fatally stabbed the mother of his children, Whitney Wade, 33, of Toledo, on Tuesday, police said. Smith is facing murder charges as well but police have not located and arrested him at this time.

