Proposed UT policy to help trans and non-binary students from being misnamed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transgender and non-binary people are misgendered or misnamed all too often, so the University of Toledo is proposing a new policy that would combat this issue for students and staff on campus.

The proposed policy states “an individual’s Chosen first Name must be used by all UToledo students, staff, and faculty in all communications.”

Women’s and Gender Studies professor Sharon Barnes emphasized what this would mean to some of her students.

“It respects people’s identities and sometimes their legal name doesn’t. So when we say we’re going to respect your choices of identity and pronoun and name, what we’re saying is we respect you and we value you and we appreciate that what you’re bringing is your particular identity.”

Professor Barnes says this proposed policy would make the university a more comfortable and accepting place.

“Someone else being different from you is not a threat to you, and we all can peacefully coexist,” Barnes says.

Amber Rank is one of Professor Barnes’ students. They identify as non-binary and use pronouns they, he, and she. Regarding their gender identity, Amber says, “gender is not a strict, rigid thing, and I found that I didn’t adhere to that, I couldn’t fit in there that way.”

This policy would mean that students no longer have to use what are referred to as dead names.

“It’s called a dead name for a reason, right?” Amber says. “It’s a dead name, it’s not used anymore, this isn’t who the person is, this isn’t how the person identifies, this isn’t how the person sees themselves.”

Amber says this policy would be so important and meaningful to them and their LGBTQ friends on campus.

“To have these people’s gender and identity affirmed by being called the preferred pronouns, their chosen name, and to be seen by not just their close friends within the queer community is an incredible feeling. It brings a lot of gender euphoria.”

