3/4: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Warm Saturday, windy Sunday... snowflakes late Monday?
70s Saturday, 60s and windy Sunday... and right back down to late-winter highs Monday! Dan Smith has the details on our temperature rollercoaster.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST
It’s an absolute rollercoaster these next few days. Highs near 70F are expected in Toledo Saturday, with scattered storms possible overnight into Sunday morning. The back half of the weekend will prove a windy one (40+ mph gusts), and with another cold front will come colder air behind it. Monday’s daytime highs will start near the 40s and drop, flipping rain over to snow later in the day. Prepare for all weather types for the next 72 hours!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

