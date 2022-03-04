3/4: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

It’s an absolute rollercoaster these next few days. Highs near 70F are expected in Toledo Saturday, with scattered storms possible overnight into Sunday morning. The back half of the weekend will prove a windy one (40+ mph gusts), and with another cold front will come colder air behind it. Monday’s daytime highs will start near the 40s and drop, flipping rain over to snow later in the day. Prepare for all weather types for the next 72 hours!

