Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Demand for Ukrainian flags jumps after Russian invasion

The flags cost $45.00.
By Alexis Means
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees from CGS Imaging in Springfield Township are getting lots of calls for Ukrainian flags, as the community looks to support millions people a world away, a full week after the Russian invasion first began.

As thousands flee Ukraine, it’s the tales of survival and separation that employees say is heartbreaking.

“Just seeing everything on TV is very upsetting. It just hits you,” said CGS Imaging Sales and Marketing manager Zach Stewart.

Every stitch means something to the workers.

CGS imaging says it’s sold about 50 flags. The flags cost $45.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledoans have a lot to take advantage of in Toledo this weekend. From food and music, to sports.
A lot to do in NW Ohio this weekend
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 Ohio men arrested in NBA All-Star Weekend sting plead not guilty to soliciting prostitution
Eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto southbound I-475 closed due to semi rollover.
Eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto southbound I-475 reopens after semi rollover
What's the future of Splash Universe in Dundee?
Splash Universe headed to auction
The project will include residential and commercial space
New chapter for historic block of buildings in downtown Toledo

Latest News

Events this weekend include Restaurant Week and Acoustics for Autism.
Eventful weekend coming up in Toledo
A Ukrainian woman with ties to southeast Michigan has left her home country amid the Russian...
Ukrainian woman with ties to Lenawee County flees country
Toledoans have a lot to take advantage of in Toledo this weekend. From food and music, to sports.
A lot to do in NW Ohio this weekend
13abc Athlete of the Week - Findlay Hockey’s Michael Armstrong
13abc Athlete of the Week - Findlay Hockey’s Michael Armstrong
13abc Athlete of the Week - Findlay Hockey’s Michael Armstrong
13abc Athlete of the Week - Findlay Hockey’s Michael Armstrong