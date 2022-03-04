Demand for Ukrainian flags jumps after Russian invasion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees from CGS Imaging in Springfield Township are getting lots of calls for Ukrainian flags, as the community looks to support millions people a world away, a full week after the Russian invasion first began.

As thousands flee Ukraine, it’s the tales of survival and separation that employees say is heartbreaking.

“Just seeing everything on TV is very upsetting. It just hits you,” said CGS Imaging Sales and Marketing manager Zach Stewart.

Every stitch means something to the workers.

CGS imaging says it’s sold about 50 flags. The flags cost $45.

