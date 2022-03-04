Feel Good Friday: 93 and Going Strong!

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man whose family has been a cornerstone of the community for decades celebrated a special birthday this week.

Walt Churchill, Jr. turned 93-years-old. He invited his customers, friends, and employees to join him for some cake and conversation at the Perrysburg and Maumee stores. The cake was made by Cynthia Younce, who will mark 41 years working at Churchill’s this year.

“He doesn’t have to come in his store, but Walt is here every day; talks to his customers, listens to what they want, gets products in that they would like,” she said of the man who she calls a friend.

Also in the crowd of well-wishers: Gale and Penny Keller. Each decades working at various Churchill’s locations in various positions, as well.

“I first met Walt, Jr. in December of 1965. He was a part of a group of grocers starting a new program at Penta County College at that time,” Mr. Keller recalled.

Since then, two of their children and even a grandson have worked with the company.

That kind of dedication is returned by the guy whose name is on the sign, though Churchill shrugs off the compliments, crediting a simple formula for his success and lasting relationships.

“I just like people and food. And we’re always up front with the customer,” said Churchill.

That’s something he learned from his father. As for the secret to a long happy life: that comes down to the perspective he learned while serving his country.

“I grew up in the Marine Corp. One of the things is, ‘you don’t need to have a nice day, you need to make it a nice day’,” he says with a smile.

