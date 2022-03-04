Traffic
Hittin’ the Town: Rolling the dice at Frogtown Hobbies

Hittin' the Town - Frogtown Hobbies
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Board games are much more than Monopoly and Candy Land, a fact that really stands out at Frogtown Hobbies in Rossford.

The gaming lounge was started by Rob Coffman in 2014, who utilized a degree in Finance from the University of Toledo and his work in sales to turn his passion into a business on the cutting edge.

“We offer collectible card games, board games, table top games, miniatures to role-playing games... a little bit of everything,” Coffman said. “We see people from all walks of life, all professions. Doctors to college students and all ages as well.”

The skill sets range from expert to beginner, with the Froglet Club specializing in gamers age 8-15. And the options are endless, limited only by the imaginations of those coming through the door.

“On Thursday nights we have Open Board Game Play - a lot of the people who come out for that are game producers, so they play-test their own games,” customer experience manager Paris Stevens said. “But it is open to anyone, so you can spend time out of the house with friends and family, you can bring you own food and meet people.”

The end goal is to develop mental athletes and connect social gamers in Rossford and the surrounding area.

