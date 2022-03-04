New chapter for historic block of buildings in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fort Industry Square is one of the most recognizable blocks in downtown Toledo. A multi-million dollar renovation of the buildings got underway about two years ago, and now the project is getting close to the finish line.

They say everything old is new again, and this project is a perfect example of that. The historic block of buildings is undergoing $60 million in renovations, and the work is in the home stretch.

Jake Lindke is the project manager. “We gutted everything. We removed all the existing walls, and utilities. We put in new floor joists where needed, and we did a lot of brick repairs.”

It’s a joint venture between Prater Development and Karp and Associates. Helping preserve history for future generations is the focus. “Bringing something back that meant so much to Toledo so long ago is an awesome experience to be part of. The first building went up in the 1850s, and the other buildings were added over the course of the next 20-30 years.”

The 160,000-square-foot project will be a mix of commercial and residential space.

“By the end of 2022, we hope to have all the shops and businesses open with 100-120 people living here. We are reviving a part of town that was basically vacant for so long.”

And Fort Industry Square is well positioned when it comes to several other major investments in downtown. Cindy Kerr is with ConnecToledo. “This project sits in a key area between the Glass City River Walk which is a $200 million dollar project. It is also across from the convention center which is undergoing a major renovation. The new Hiltons in downtown will open in April. It is right smack in the middle of all the activity downtown right now. It is so nice to see that they have brought Fort Industry Square back to its original glory and it will be here for at least another 100 years.”

The apartments will range from studios to two bedrooms and they will be ready next month. The commercial space will all be finished by the end of the year. To learn more, click here.

