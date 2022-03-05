Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

8 Ohio men arrested in NBA All-Star Weekend sting plead not guilty to soliciting prostitution

8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight men pleaded not guilty Friday in Berea Municipal Court to charges of soliciting prostitution during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend festivities.

The arrests came as part of an anti-human trafficking operation called, Operation Fouled Out, which was led by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

According to court records, the eight men arrested were:

  • Brian Barlock, 45, Columbia Station
  • Bryan Fathauer, 51, Berea
  • Benny Gonzalez, 25, Lorain
  • George Keaton, 43, Broadview Heights
  • David O’Boyle, 49, Brookpark
  • Dana Parnell, 48, Mayfield Heights
  • Brandon Ruyten, 49, Rootstown
  • Michael James Smith, 48, Cuyahoga Falls

Three of the eight appeared in court for Friday’s arraignment, while the other five had their lawyers enter a not guilty plea on their behalf

According to the release from the attorney general’s office, authorities tracked down 15 additional people reportedly selling sex and connected potential victims of human trafficking to healthcare and social services organizations.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledoans have a lot to take advantage of in Toledo this weekend. From food and music, to sports.
A lot to do in NW Ohio this weekend
Eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto southbound I-475 closed due to semi rollover.
Eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto southbound I-475 reopens after semi rollover
What's the future of Splash Universe in Dundee?
Splash Universe headed to auction
The project will include residential and commercial space
New chapter for historic block of buildings in downtown Toledo

Latest News

Events this weekend include Restaurant Week and Acoustics for Autism.
Eventful weekend coming up in Toledo
A Ukrainian woman with ties to southeast Michigan has left her home country amid the Russian...
Ukrainian woman with ties to Lenawee County flees country
Toledoans have a lot to take advantage of in Toledo this weekend. From food and music, to sports.
A lot to do in NW Ohio this weekend
13abc Athlete of the Week - Findlay Hockey’s Michael Armstrong
13abc Athlete of the Week - Findlay Hockey’s Michael Armstrong
13abc Athlete of the Week - Findlay Hockey’s Michael Armstrong
13abc Athlete of the Week - Findlay Hockey’s Michael Armstrong