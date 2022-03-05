Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor Mitchell Ryan dies

FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur...
FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur Miller's play "The Price," backstage at the Playhouse Theater in New York in July 1979. Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon" movie, a ruthless businessman on TV's “Santa Barbara" and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows" and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg," died Friday, March 4, 2022. He was 88. Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter.(AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon” movie, a ruthless businessman on TV’s “Santa Barbara” and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows” and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg,” died Friday. He was 88.

Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter.

Rugged, granite-jawed and sporting a sleek mane of hair, Ryan was instantly recognizable on TV and the big screen. His career spanned more than a half-century, beginning with an uncredited role in the 1958 Robert Mitchum film “Thunder Road.”

He was a general-turned heroin smuggler in “Lethal Weapon,” police officer in “Magnum Force” and “Electra Glide in Blue,” and the conniving, murderous Las Vegas businessman Anthony Tonell in the nighttime TV soap opera “Santa Barbara.”

In the 1990s, he had a long-running role as Greg’s wealthy, eccentric and boozy father on “Dharma & Greg.”

Ryan played Burke Devlin on the cult 1960s soap opera “Dark Shadows” for one season but he was fired because of his alcoholism.

Ryan acknowledged his drinking issues in his 2021 autobiography, “Fall of a Sparrow.”

“I’m blessed that, 30 years a drunk, I’ve managed to live a working actor’s life to be envied. And I’ve lived a great deal of real life while I was at it,” he wrote. “Sober for the next 30 years, I’m told that I’ve come out of it all a good and useful human being.”

Ryan had roles on many TV shows and in movies ranging from “High Plains Drifter” with Clint Eastwood to “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.”

He also performed in the theater, including Broadway appearances in “Wait Until Dark,” “Medea” and “The Price.”

“He was a great gift in my life,” Kathryn Leigh Scott, who appeared with him in “Dark Shadows,” said in a Facebook post. “I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledoans have a lot to take advantage of in Toledo this weekend. From food and music, to sports.
A lot to do in NW Ohio this weekend
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 Ohio men arrested in NBA All-Star Weekend sting plead not guilty to soliciting prostitution
Eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto southbound I-475 closed due to semi rollover.
Eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto southbound I-475 reopens after semi rollover
What's the future of Splash Universe in Dundee?
Splash Universe headed to auction
The project will include residential and commercial space
New chapter for historic block of buildings in downtown Toledo

Latest News

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
National average for gas tops $4 a gallon
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse