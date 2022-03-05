Traffic
Eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto southbound I-475 reopens after semi rollover

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto I-475 southbound is back open Saturday morning after being closed for several hour Friday evening due to a semi rollover.

Maumee Police expected the ramp to be closed for about 12 hours while clean-up was underway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Ramp from eastbound US24 to southbound I-475 will be closed for approximately 12 hours to clean up an injury rollover crash.

Posted by Maumee Police Division on Friday, March 4, 2022

