Eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto southbound I-475 reopens after semi rollover
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The eastbound U.S. 24 ramp onto I-475 southbound is back open Saturday morning after being closed for several hour Friday evening due to a semi rollover.
Maumee Police expected the ramp to be closed for about 12 hours while clean-up was underway.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
