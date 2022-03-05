A lot to do in NW Ohio this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The battle of I-75 basketball rivalry kicked off a busy weekend for NW Ohio on Friday night when the University of Toledo Rockets beat the Bowling Green Falcons.

Students and local residents were excited about the game.

“BG versus Toledo is definitely a big rivalry atmosphere,” UT student Maya Hannagan says. “There are a lot of fans coming out, a lot of students because we get free tickets. That’s always fun to come out and support. And our teams have really been doing well, so we’re definitely more supportive this year.”

After the game, there’s still a chance to get in on Restaurant Week Toledo.

Aaron Lawson, the Executive Chef at Fowl and Fodder, says people have a lot to take advantage of for Restaurant Week.

“Restaurant Week Toledo is really accelerating, I think the ability for people to get out in Toledo and want to try new places, and that’s always fun for us,” Lawson says. “So a lot of our staples are readily available for that, then, of course, we have the entire menu available.”

On Sunday, the annual Acoustics for Autism festival is being held at The Village Idiot. Organizers say the event is the largest, free annual music festival in the country -- and it’s for a good cause.

“We provide the funding for those treatments, therapies, even products or items they might need to get their child the care they deserve,” the Director of Philanthropy, Scott Hayes, says.

Hayes says the event will be action-packed with a silent auction -- and tons of tunes.

“You won’t be able to miss it. There are 84 musical acts this year. 8 different stages. All the brick and mortar. All the usual suspects like the Village Idiot, Buster Brown, The Elk, Small Box Music.”

