Ukrainian woman with ties to Lenawee County flees country

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - A Ukrainian woman with ties to southeast Michigan has left her home country amid the Russian invasion.

“It’s awful, sad, and makes me angry,” said Valeriya Isakova, 22, talking about leaving her home in Kyiv, Ukraine for Germany.

“We heard everything. We heard the planes, we heard the bombing,” Isakova said, about waking up on February 25, 2022, to learn that Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

As sirens sounded, her family sought out safety in a nearby bomb shelter.

A Ukrainian woman with ties to southeast Michigan has left her home country amid the Russian invasion.(wtvg)

“It is cold there and there are no beds,” explained Isakova. “I have pictures or what people were sleeping on and it’s just chairs or the floor.”

Isakova previously lived in Lenawee County and attend Tecumseh High School as an exchange student in 2015. After returning to Ukraine, she has been living in the country’s capitol, Kyiv, and working at a hotel while in school.

“I want people to understand this is huge and it’s serious,” Isakova said. “It seems unreal, but people are dying every day.”

Isakova explained that her family made the decision to leave Ukraine by train, leaving behind much of their belongings, along with her father and grandfather who are needed to fight with the Ukrainian Army.

“It’s hard, we have to be separated now and my mom doesn’t know any English,” she said.

Isakova, her mother and 11-year-old brother are temporarily staying with friends in Berlin, Germany, but the journey to get there was a difficult one.

A Ukrainian woman with ties to southeast Michigan has left her home country amid the Russian invasion.(WTVG)

“It was bad and it was packed,” she said. “People were sleeping on the floor, a seat meant for four people had nine people, and there was no water.”

Isakova said she left her home with only the clothes she was wearing and a backpack, filled with some crackers and a bottle of water, among other items.

“I took underwear, two pairs of socks and documents. Documents are the main thing,” she explained.

Her hope is to come to the United States until it is safe for her family to return to their home.

“I am hopeful, yes, but it will never be back to normal like it was.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

