3/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast

Showers and storms overnight, windy for Sunday, then rain and snow on Monday.
3/5: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OVERNIGHT: Breezy and mild with temps hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially 2-5am. Storms could produce brief downpours and strong winds. SUNDAY: A lingering morning shower possible. Otherwise, partly sunny and very windy with gusts up to 55 mph. Temps falling from the low 60s early into the 50s after noon. SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds diminish quickly, then more rain arrives after midnight and it could be a real soaker with 1/2″ to 1″ likely. MONDAY: Occasional rain showers and breezy with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers are likely Monday afternoon into Monday night as temps drop with a dusting of snow possible. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

