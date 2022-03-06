Traffic
National average for gas tops $4 a gallon

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Gas prices across the country are climbing.

The national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon on Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gas prices have soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.

Those are all the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005 devastating the nation’s oil and gas industry.

California has the highest average gas prices in the nation. The average price per gallon rose to $5.29 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

