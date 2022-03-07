3/7: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After record highs Saturday and high winds Sunday, we’ve been left with a rainy and much cooler start to the week. A few snow showers are possible this afternoon, though accumulations should be light. We’ll warm up for the midweek near 50F, before our late-week system delivers a much higher chance for sticking snow and highs near freezing again entering next weekend.

