Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

The boat was carrying around 300 Haitian migrants in what federal officials say is a suspected human smuggling operation. (WFOR, USCG, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground in shallow water in the Florida Keys, where 163 people swam ashore and many needed medical attention, federal authorities said.

The boat teeming with people listed sharply to its side near Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, not far from where another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January.

Many of the migrants were in need of medical attention, according to a tweet sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar on Sunday night.

A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida. (Credit: USCG, U.S. Border Patrol, CNN Newsource)

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies rushed to help the group of migrants, which included women and children.

“Multiple agencies responded quickly & worked closely to protect a lot of lives today,” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman tweeted Sunday night.

It was not immediately know how many people were taken to hospitals. Coast Guard images at the scene showed a large group of Haitians draped in towels on the shore.

Border Patrol officials said human smuggling is suspected and an investigation is continuing.

In the past week, the Coast Guard has stopped two other Haitian boats navigating near the Bahamas with dozens of migrants.

On Feb. 28, crews spotted a Haitian sailboat with 179 people aboard 30 miles (50 kilometers) off Andros Island, Bahamas. Last Friday, the Coast Guard stopped another Haitian sail vessel with 123 people, including 39 minors about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lockwood between West Sylvania Avenue and Berdan...
2 teens shot on Lockwood Avenue
Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
TPD: Toledo woman accidently shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test.
Woman sues Tiffin judge, court and Seneca Co. Sheriff over wrongful drug test and jailing
(Source: Ohio Expo Center)
Ohio State Fair performers announced
Jeremy Droscha died days after suffering major injuries from an explosion that caused his house...
Father dies after saving 4-year-old from Michigan house fire

Latest News

FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial next for 4 accused in Michigan governor kidnap plot
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
On Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for veterans
Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses President Joe Biden's trip to Texas to focus on veterans'...
Psaki discusses Biden's visit to Texas
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors