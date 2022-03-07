Traffic
Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.(Alex Sanz | (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST
(Gray News) – Joro Spiders are expected to take up residency along the entire east coast, according to scientists at the University of Georgia.

According to report published by the university, the bright yellow, blue-black and red spiders first arrived in Georgia around 2013 and have since spread across the state and Southeast.

Unlike its relative, the golden silk spider, scientists say Joros are able to withstand colder temperatures, allowing them to likely exist beyond the borders of the Southeast.

According to the report, Joro spiders are found across their native country of Japan, which has a similar climate to the United States.

“Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering,” Andy Davis with Odum School of Ecology said in the UGA report.

Undergraduate researcher Benjamin Frick said humans play a major factor in Joro spiders living in more regions.

Scientists believe the first Joro spiders were likely stowaways on shipping containers, and they could easily travel on a car or luggage.

The report says Joro spiders are relatively harmless and are more a nuisance than a threat.

“Joros won’t bite unless cornered, and their fangs are often not large enough to break human skin,” the report says.

The spiders typically spin webs around late May or early June, but the large female webs are usually seen around the start of fall.

