2 teens shot on Lockwood Avenue, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot Sunday night on Lockwood Avenue in Toledo, according to Police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lockwood between West Sylvania Avenue and Berdan Avenue.

According to police reports, Trilaunda Anderson, 18, and Tyronn Carter, 18, were shot. An officer told 13abc both victims are in stable condition.

Police didn’t release details on potential suspects. They said ‘at least’ a dozen gunshots were fired but didn’t have an exact number.

An officer also said a SWAT team responded briefly to the scene to help break up a large group of people inside a home on the block. Two homes were searched in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 419-255-1111.

