Ohio State Fair performers announced

(Source: Ohio Expo Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers with the Ohio State Fair announced the 2022 entertainment series on Monday.

The 12-day fair in Columbus will feature entertainers including Toby Keith with Alex Miller, Nelly with Breland, Zach Williams with We the Kingdom, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Inglesias. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the above mentioned performances go on sale this Friday on March 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the link here.

Those who sign up for the Ohio State Fair e-newsletters can get access to the presale as early as this Wednesday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m. That presale runs through Thursday, March 10.

All tickets includes general admission to the fair. There is a limit of 8 tickets per person.

For more information, visit the Ohio State Fair website here.

