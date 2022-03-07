TPD: Toledo woman accidently shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old man had to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the face while he struggled with his girlfriend over a gun Friday night.

According to the police report, shortly before midnight on March 4, Christopher Antron Scott Jr. was trying to show his girlfriend how to use a handgun she had recently purchased at their home on the 3300 block of Cherry.

Anna Sigarroa, 36, told police she wanted Scott to put the weapon down because he wasn’t allowed to be around guns due to a prior felony conviction. When Scott refused, Sigarroa allegedly tried to take the gun away, and the struggle led to the gun going off and Scott being shot in the mouth.

Sigarroa was booked into Lucas County Jail and faces a felonious assault charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.