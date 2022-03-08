Downtown Toledo prepares for Opening Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ll soon hear the crack of the bat again in downtown Toledo. Opening Day for the Mud Hens is less than a month away, and it takes a lot to make sure the Hen House is ready for the big day. If you’ve driven by the stadium lately, you may have noticed crews putting down sod on the home field.

While there’s a lot going on inside Fifth Third Field, there’s also plenty happening outside the ballpark. We checked in with the General Managers of several restaurants. And the push is on to get ready for the biggest day of the year downtown.

Ye Olde Durty Bird was a busy place at lunchtime Tuesday. However, the busiest day of the year is right around the corner for the restaurant and bar that’s perched across the street from the Hen House. Julie Ketterman is the GM. “I keep a countdown going of how many days left, and we are all so glad we are down to less than a month. It’s getting very exciting, we’ve been waiting for it patiently.”

Prep work has been underway at the Durty Bird for weeks. The push to hire staff for the summer season is also in full swing. “We’re very fortunate that we are busy year-round, but when the baseball season kicks in we certainly have an influx. It is the busiest time for us, but we are prepared and looking forward to it.”

Packo’s at the Park is another hot spot during the baseball season. Shannon Brzezowski is the GM. “We look forward to the day all year long.” And just like all the other bars and restaurants, it takes a lot of planning to make sure everything is in place for the the home opener “We started on our planning months in advance. I have my list going.”

Its the same story at The Blarney Irish Pub. Bill Kline is the Managing Partner. “We are ready to pull the curtain back on Opening Day.”

As the staff at The Blarney gets ready for the Mud Hens season, there’s another big celebration that people will pack the pub for later this month. “Even though we have St. Patrick’s Day to get through on the 17th, we are getting ready for opening day now.”

Despite the extra work, Kline says this time of year never gets old. “This is my 11th Opening Day here. We put in extra effort to keep it as fresh and fun as possible. We all love it.”

Opening Day is Tuesday, April 5th. The Mud Hens take on Rochester. The two teams will play a total of six games in Toledo that week.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.