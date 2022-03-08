Gen Z gets a first taste of inflation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We are paying more for everyday things than we have in years. But today’s younger generation has never experienced inflation like this before.

So how do they feel about spending more at Chipotle, Starbucks and on gas?

“Just filling up a tank hurts my soul just to look how much I’m spending. It’s over $50 to fill it,” says student William Lewis.

“Me being a full time student with all the living expenses and everything, gas is just too high. Like with some extra change maybe I want to go to McDonald’s and get a burger or something, but I can’t because I’ve got to spend that extra money on gas,” adds Justin Anderson, another college student.

This has been the thought on many young people’s minds.

“When students are entering college they are generally on a pretty tight budget constraint,” University of Toledo assistant professor of finance Collin Gilstrap said. “So I think an increase in Starbucks coffee for them feels a lot more than it will when they get out. It’s easy to get them to consider their consumption,” says Gilstrap.

There’s not much that anyone can do to bring down prices, but Gilstrap says there’s actually an easy way to protect yourself against inflation.

“The best thing that anybody can do in this job environment is actually just start looking for a new job. I mean there’s so much demand for labor right now. Start looking around for a higher-paying job, that’s going to be the fastest way to combat inflation.”

And for those people who can’t change jobs, it looks like it’s time to cut back on those coffee runs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.