March 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning, but afternoon sunshine is more likely. Highs will be in the low 40s. PM sunshine is expected on Wednesday with a high in the upper 40s. Thursday will be sunny with a high in the low 40s. Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 30s late on Friday. Light snow is likely during the afternoon through Friday night. It will be cooler over the weekend with a partly cloudy sky.

