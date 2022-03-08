Moment of Science: Daylight Saving Time

In a previous episode, we explored how humans arrived at the concept of a second of time. Now, let’s talk about that aspect of time that has many people drawing their lines in the sand: Daylight Saving Time... and yes, that’s one S in “saving”!

* The idea is that there’s naturally more daylight in summer -- thanks to Earth’s axial tilt. Currently, it’s angled at about 23.4°, though it’s actually declining ever so slightly. When the pole is pointed toward the Sun, that means more daylight for that hemisphere. Here in Toledo, it’s about 6 hours more daylight at the summer solstice compared to winter. To take full advantage with most people’s waking hours and work schedules, the clocks would have to shift forward an hour in spring, and back an hour in the fall.

* In 1784, Benjamin Franklin penned a satirical essay titled “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light” (Journal de Paris, April 1784). It wasn’t taken seriously until an Englishman brought it up again in the early 1900s, though his title was a little more direct (“The Waste of Daylight”). Canada was actually the first to adopt DST, but it was just in one small part of Ontario. Germany did it nationwide in 1916 to cut down on artificial light and fuel consumption during World War I. Not to be outdone, our Congress voted overwhelmingly (252-40) to adopt Daylight Saving Time in March 1918. Today, about 70 countries observe DST, while over 100 don’t.

* Nowadays, Daylight Saving Time is a hot-button issue here and abroad. Hawaii and Arizona already don’t observe it, with Arizona claiming more daylight means more air conditioning costs at peak hours. They have a point: some experts say DST actually increases energy usage by about 1% -- the complete opposite of what was intended a century ago. Speaking of opposites, many people blame farmers for keeping DST going... but many farmers have been against the practice through the years, since losing an hour of morning light meant they’d have to get their crops to market that much faster, while still operating in daylight hours regardless of the clock. Aside from economics, the fatigue after adjusting to the new time means more stress on our hearts, accidents in the workplace and on the road, and has been shown to increase depression.

* The debate rages on: At least 30 states have introduced legislation to do away with the semi-annual practice (either keeping or abolishing DST, one or the other)... so it may not be long before this whole episode becomes irrelevant to future generations.

