Where to find support for domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There were three domestic violence murders in the last 30 days in Toledo.

According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, domestic violence fatalities have increased by 60 percent.

The director of the YWCA Victims Services says you shouldn’t feel guilty about checking your partners background. She says checking court records are free and public information. It’s also important for men and women to pay attention to warning signs.

“So those are red flags - being overly jealous and controlling,” said the Director of Victims Services for the YWCA Rachael Gardner.

There will be a candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims at Sanger Branch Library on Tuesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Violence Against Women Memorial Rock.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.