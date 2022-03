TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, lows in the upper 20s. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, highs in the lower 40s. FRIDAY: Snow likely, highs in the mid 30s. FRIDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY MORNING: Snow ending by sunrise, 1-3″ of snow expected. Dry the rest of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.