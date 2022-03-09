How a colonoscopy saved one woman’s life

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the CDC, it’s the third most common cancer in both men and women.

One local woman says a chance postcard saved her life.

Joyce Daniels had sent in a stool sample after receiving a notice in the mail. She didn’t hear anything about her results for weeks. But then, Joyce says, “I had found out I got a postcard in the mail that they’d been trying to contact me for weeks. So I called them and I went in for my colonoscopy, Dr. Hasan found the mass, and we proceeded from there.”

Dr. Syed Hasan has been treating Joyce since her diagnosis in December 2020, and he says she is one of the lucky ones. But colorectal cancer doesn’t have to be a death sentence if you keep up with your scheduled testing.

“If everyone who should have a colonoscopy or another type of colon cancer screening gets it, the overwhelming majority of colon cancer diagnoses should decrease,” says Dr. Hasan.

Joyce wasn’t even due for a colonoscopy for a few years and had no symptoms, but something in her gut told her to get checked out. She says, “I really think had I ignored it and waited until 2023, by then it probably would have been stage 4 and could have been terminal.”

Joyce told her story to her pharmacist, and the pharmacist then went and got her overdue colonoscopy. Joyce says she hopes to inspire other people to get checked out.

“Don’t be ignorant, it’s not going to go away, it’s not something that heals itself no matter what you do, so just keep on that path and go forward,” says Joyce.

After finishing chemo in June, Joyce has no evidence of disease in her body. She says her cancer has reminded her to live life to the fullest because tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. She says, “Age has nothing really to do with anything. Cancer doesn’t discriminate as we all know. It’s pushed me in the direction of, come on, there’s life to live, don’t go backwards. For the most part, I’m feeling really great. All I can say is I’m cancer free, that’s the biggest thing.”

Joyce’s overall message? Don’t ignore the warning signs and trust your gut.

