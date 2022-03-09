Man arrested after leading TPD on chase with kids in the car, ends in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading officers on a police chase that caused a crash.

Galen Artez Steele is facing a slew of charges including eluding police, endangering children, DUI, and a series of other traffic offenses.

According to Toledo Police records, officers tried to stop Steele for a minor traffic violation just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Steele did not stop and led police on a chase, eventually running into a large landscape rock at Corbin and Willys Pkwy. He lost control of the car abut eventually regained control and continued to flee.

TPD records said the suspect’s car rolled in into a parked car in the yard of a home near Hagley and Belmar, which caused minimal damage. Police at the scene told 13abc there was a female passenger and three children, including an infant, in the car at the time of the chase. No one was injured. Officers said the suspect told them he didn’t stop because of his kids.

The owner of the car the suspect rolled into told 13abc he saw part of the chase unfold. He saw officers approach the vehicle with guns drawn and pull the infant from the car.

