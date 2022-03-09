March 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning with more sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the low 40s. Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 30s on Friday with snow developing for the afternoon and evening. 1-3″ of snow is a possibility. Snow will end by daybreak on Saturday, but colder weather is expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 on Saturday. Sunday will bring a high in the middle 40s. We are back to 50 on Monday, 55 on Tuesday, and near 60 by next Wednesday.

