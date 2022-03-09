Traffic
Members of Polish American Concert Band reflect on crisis in Ukraine

Some who lived through WWII are once again concerned for Poland
Members of the Polish American Concert Band have upheld tradition and kept their heritage alive since 1890.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Polish American Concert Band is 132 years old. Through that time, members have helped preserve Polish and American traditions.

“My grandfather was part of this band. My dad was part of this band. We’re just very proud to keep that tradition going,” said Director Emeritus and clarinet player Jim Mackiewicz.

For longtime members of the band, news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and evacuees heading into Poland sounds all too familiar.

“Well, it’s a shame what’s happening in the world,” said trumpet player Stan Czerminski. “You know, my Polish homeland. I don’t know if I have relatives left there. You know, my grandparents were from there. You know, it’s a sad situation in the world with the politics that we’ve got I guess.”

“I was 10 years old when Pearl Harbor. So, I lived through the second World War at home,” said French horn player John Nicholson. “It’s a disaster. Total disaster. That guy is acting like Hitler.”

“Dad went through a lot of oppression while he was in Hungary and he described all of that to us,” said trumpet player Steve Majer. “My prayers go out to the Ukrainian people.”

Tuesday nights, members gather at the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America on Detroit Ave. to rehearse the music that keeps their cultural heritage alive and continue to forge a bond between the two countries.

