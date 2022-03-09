New search warrants, task force in case of missing Lenawee County woman

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials announced the execution of new search warrants and the creation of a task force in the investigation into a missing Lenawee County woman on Wednesday.

Dee Ann Warner was last seen in April 2021.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, and the FBI met with Warner’s family on Wednesday to give the updates. According to the sheriff’s office, the goal was to talk with Warner’s family, review the timeline of the investigation, and discuss next steps.

The newly-formed task force kicked off its work with further warrants and will continue to investigate the case as well as any tips provided by the public.

Those with information can contact Detective Greca at 517-264-5364.

